Federal grant to fund new Phoenix buses

The Phoenix Public Transit Department will be able to pay for new buses worth nearly $7 million because of federal support.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao recently announced the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will give the department more than $6.9 million for new buses, which will improve the reliability of Phoenix’s current bus system. The grant will help boost efficiency and reliability of the city’s bus fleet while offering access to jobs, schools and health services, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said

Phoenix’s Public Transit team had to meet all the criteria required for funds. The application process was very competitive as demand for grants for buses and bus facilities far exceeded available money.

The voter-approved Phoenix Transportation 2050 plan outlines the need to buy new buses to modernize and expand the city’s bus fleet. To learn more, visit at phoenix.gov/publictransit.