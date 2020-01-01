Nominations sought for MLK awards

The city of Phoenix seeks nominations for the Living the Dream Award, given to individuals who exemplify the ideas of the late civil rights activist and minister Martin Luther King Jr. through continued dedication to human relations and social justice.

In addition, the Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes those who have made Phoenix a better place to live through commitment to promoting social and economic justice, defending civil rights and enhancing dignity, emulating the lifelong dedication of Calvin C. Goode.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. Learn more by visiting phoenix.gov/eod or by calling 602-534-1279.