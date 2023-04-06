The North Mountain Visitor Center will host a continuing exploration of the Sonoran Desert this month with two Ask a Park Ranger events.

The fun and educational series, presented by city of Phoenix Park Rangers, helps residents discover the desert, its unique inhabitants and natural history. This month’s events include “Animals and Their Adaptations,” April 8, and “Desert Ecology and the Five Seasons,” April 29. Both events begin at 8:30 a.m.

North Mountain Visitor Center is located at 12950 N. 7th St., Phoenix. Contact the North Ranger office at 602-262-7901 or visit www.northmountainvisitorcenter.org.