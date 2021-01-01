Voters will elect two City Council members

The city of Phoenix is holding a runoff election on Tuesday, March 9 for residents in Council districts 3 and 7 to elect Council members.

This election is required under city charter and state law as no candidate for these positions received a majority of the votes cast in the Mayor and Council election in November. The candidates who receive the highest number of votes cast for each office in the March 9 election will be elected and take office for four-year terms that start April 19.

Voters are being asked to elect either incumbent Debra Stark or challenger Nicole Garcia for Council Member District 3. Stark was sworn in as the District 3 councilwoman in March of 2017. District 3 includes much of North Central, between 27th Avenue on the west and 54th Street on the east, heading south to Glendale Avenue and north of Yorkshire Drive.

District 7 covers a different part of Phoenix and is currently represented by Phoenix City Councilman Michael Nowakowski. Voters will choose either Yassamin Ansari or Cinthia Estela to serve District 7. Nowakowski is not able to run again because of term limits.

The City Clerk Department mailed sample ballots to every home in City Council Districts 3 and 7 where there is a registered voter. This pamphlet has information about candidates, details about early voting and a list of voting center locations in the city. To learn more, visit phoenix.gov/cityclerk/elections/march-election.