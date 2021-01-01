Phoenix Boys Choir back in action

By Colleen Sparks

The Phoenix Boys Choir is back in action preparing for upcoming, in-person concerts while several of its members also make time for other activities.

After a hiatus from in-person concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the choir will perform its Holiday Concert – Let All The World Sing Dec. 3 in Mesa, Dec. 5 in Fountain Hills, Dec. 12 in Glendale, Dec. 18 in Paradise Valley and Dec. 19 at Brophy College Preparatory chapel at 4701 N. Central Ave. The concert at Brophy will start at 3 p.m. Previously the Phoenix Boys Choir returned to live, in-person performances when it sang at The Boys Are Back show at Valley Presbyterian Church in Paradise Valley in late October.

Adam Sochacki, 9, a Phoenix Boys Choir member and fourth-grader at Madison Simis Elementary School, has been playing the piano for about five years and also studies Tae Kwon Do, a Korean form of martial arts.

“Piano’s really fun to play but also singing is really fun,” Adam said. “As a younger brother, I sort of wanted to follow in my brother’s footsteps (in the choir).”

He added that doing Tae Kwon Do is fun because participants learn how to defend themselves by doing kicking techniques and fist fighting.

Alex Perrin, 11, a Phoenix Boys Choir member and sixth-grader at Desert Trails Elementary School, also plays the piano and studies Mandarin. He also has taken Spanish classes and he has traveled to China and Mexico.

“It was cool,” visiting China, Alex said. “They were really, really good at math. They’re nice. They have a good sense of humor.”

Singing in the choir also brings him joy.

“I just like it, being with other people who like to sing,” Alex said. “We always sing choir music but sometimes we also sing different types. I like to sing anything they have.”

Asher Crist, 8, a Phoenix Boys Choir member and third-grader at Madison Simis Elementary School, also plays the piano. He also enjoys breakdancing.

“What I like about playing piano, it’s fun, I learn new songs,” Asher said. “I like to sing. I met a lot of people (in the choir).

The Phoenix Boys Choir will sing traditional holiday songs including “Joy to the World,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Let It Snow” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” at the concerts this month. It will perform Classics Concert Series: Glorious Reverberation featuring “Messe Solennelle Op. 16” on March 19 in Mesa and at 3 p.m. on March 20 in Phoenix. To learn more, visit www.boyschoir.org.