Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC), a public animal shelter, is now offering extended adoption hours at its three Valley shelters. The new hours, 11 a. m. to 7 p.m., daily, went into effect July 21. Intakes and other services will be available from noon to 6 p.m., daily.

Residents can visit the East Shelter (1920 S. Lewis in Mesa), West Shelter (2500 S. 27th Ave. in Phoenix) and Everyday Adoption Center (4380 N. Miller Rd in Scottsdale, inside PetSmart).

Adoptions take time, MCACC said, and encourages residents to arrive at least 45 minutes before closing to meet dogs. They do not conduct animal-animal meet and greets, so potential adopters are asked to not bring their own pets. Adopted animals must be transported safely inside a vehicle, and adopters should bring a valid form of ID.

Learn more at www.maricopa.gov/220/locations-hours.

