Swiss Biologic Dentistry, 3611 N. 7th St., is now offering the Pinhole Surgical Technique (PST), a scalpel-free, suture-free procedure that treats gum recession with minimal disruption.

Gum recession affects well over 50 percent of adults, the practice says, causing tooth sensitivity, root decay, poor aesthetics and increased bacterial penetration. Until now, the primary treatment option has been traditional gum grafting, which involves harvesting tissue from the roof of the mouth, a procedure most patients decline due to significant discomfort and extended recovery periods.

“We strive to offer solutions that respect the body’s natural form and function,” said Matt Ellingson, CEO of Swiss Biologic Dentistry. “The Pinhole Surgical Technique aligns perfectly with our philosophy minimizing trauma while promoting lasting health and comfort.”

Originally developed by Dr. John Chao, the technique is performed at Swiss Biologic Dentistry by Dr. Alexis Yip, DMD. A significant advantage of PST, Yip said, is the ability to treat one’s entire mouth in a single session, with recovery times ranging from 24 to 48 hours.

For more information, visit www.swissbiologic.com/pinhole-surgery.

