Ballet Arizona’s annual “Ballet Under the Stars” returns Sept. 18-27 with performances at six locations across the Valley. This free, family-friendly event is a wonderful way to experience the beauty of ballet under the open sky and an ideal introduction to the art form for young audiences.

Presented by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, this year’s “Ballet Under the Stars” will include excerpts from both contemporary and classic ballets. Audiences will get to experience Robert Bondara’s “Take Me With You,” set to recorded music by the alternative rock band Radiohead. In addition, Ballet Arizona will present two works by artistic director Daniela Cardim: “Nocturne,” a duet adorned by Frederic Chopin’s “Nocturne No. 13” as well as an excerpt from “The Sleeping Beauty,” which will grace the stage in full later this fall.

Geared towards audiences of all ages, guests bring chairs, blankets and picnics to experience the beauty of dance in outdoor parks across the Valley. Ballet Arizona invites Arizonans to delight in a spectacular evening showcasing excerpts from a range of ballets, offering a vibrant portrayal of the art form’s diversity.

In North Central, a performance will be held Saturday, Sept. 27, at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road. All performances begin at 7 p.m. and are free of charge. Learn more at www.balletaz.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.