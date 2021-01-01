Tango Argentina comes to Madison

Tango Argentina brings eight of Argentina’s best tango dancers and musicians to The Madison Center for the Arts as part of its inaugural tour of the United States. This extraordinary program combines tango traditions with contemporary stories to show how the art form has evolved throughout its history.

Tango Argentina is a stunning production that explores the evolution of Tango and the history of its birthplace: Buenos Aires. Audiences will discover the sensuality and charisma of this dance and music genre alongside eight dancers and a quartet of live musicians, all of whom are experts in the art of Tango.

Performances are Jan. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $65. For tickets or more information, visit www.themadison.org/tango-argentina.