Founded in 1979 at 2303 E. Indian School Road, The Mason Jar was known for hosting some of rock’s best bands on their way to stardom, including Rage Against the Machine, Tool, Jane’s Addiction, Green Day, Guns ‘N’ Roses and Nirvana. The early 2000s brought more diverse bands like The Black Keys, Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World.

After The Mason Jar closed in 2005, the building went through a couple of different club phases until local promoter Stephen Chilton of Psyko Steve Presents and a partner took over the building in 2015. The live music venue became The Rebel Lounge.

As the venue kicks off a 10th anniversary celebration in May, it will host a month-long series of shows. Featuring more than a dozen performances and events, the concert series will include many Arizona favorites, such as Authority Zero (May 1-2), Roger Clyne & PH Naffah (May 5), The Summer Set (May 17), Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra (May 22), Breakup Shoes (May 24), The Maine (June 4) and more.

For tickets and information, visit www.therebellounge.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

Share this: Facebook

X

