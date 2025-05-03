Skip and Andrew Richards are two brothers who will be reunited in song for the first time in decades as they perform with the Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix as part of its spring concert series, “A Choral Mosaic.” The concert will be held Sunday, May 4, 3 p.m., at Camelback Bible Church.

Skip is a longtime Phoenix resident and member of Orpheus. His brother, Andrew, is a world-renowned opera tenor who has sung at the Metropolitan Opera, Royal Opera House and Berlin Staatsoper. They’re coming together to perform “I’ll Be On My Way” in memory of their father, Ed Richards, a beloved, longtime Phoenix educator in Creighton Elementary School District, Cherokee Nation member and lifelong supporter of music and the arts who recently passed.

“A Choral Mosaic” is described as a rich, colorful blend of music from around the world – woven together by one powerful theme: our shared humanity. Camelback Bible Church is located at 3900 E. Stanford Drive. For tickets and information, visit www.orpheus.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

