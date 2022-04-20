Support local, celebrate Record Store Day

Originally conceived in 2007 as a way for independent store owners and employees as well as musical artists and customers to celebrate the unique culture surrounding record stores, the first Record Store Day (RSD) took place April 19, 2008. Today there are Record Store Day participating stores on every continent except Antarctica.

During the annual events, special vinyl and CD releases and various promotional products are made exclusively for the day. While the last two years have taken on a different flavor due to the pandemic, festivities frequently include performances, meet and greets with artists, DJs spinning records, and more. Since 2008, the list of titles released on Record Store Day has grown to include artists and labels both large and small, in every genre and price point. The list includes a wide range of artists, covering the diverse taste of record stores and their customers.

In and around North Central Phoenix, celebrate Record Store Day at Stinkweeds, 12 W. Camelback Rd. (www.stinkweeds.com, 602-248-9461); The “In” Groove, 3300 N. 24th St. (www.theingroove.com, 602-957-2453); The Record Room, 2601 W. Dunlap Ave., #15 (www.recordroomaz.com, 602-460-0040); Tracks in Wax Records, 4741 N. Central Ave. (www.tracksinwax.net, 602-274-2660); and Zia Records Phoenix, 1850 W. Camelback Rd., and Thunderbird, 2510 W. Thunderbird Rd. (www.ziarecords.com).

Check with your local store to find out which of the 2022 releases they will carry. Learn more about Record Store Day 2022 at www.recordstoreday.com.