Orangetheory partners with Steve Aoki

World-renowned artist, DJ and producer Steve Aoki is adding another title to his resume — Chief Music Officer (CMO) at Orangetheory Fitness.

The newly created role enables Orangetheory to harness the power of music to motivate its members along their fitness journeys with the guidance of a globally-recognized force in entertainment.

The company says that music is a vital component of its workout experience. In December 2021, the company conducted a survey of more than 35,000 members to understand the role music played in their fitness routine. The survey revealed that 91 percent of members felt music is important to their workout while 94 percent reported music motivates them to push themselves further.

Aoki will work closely with the team to overlay heart-pumping, original setlists to serve as the soundtracks for a new eponymous workout series, “All Out with Aoki.” The series premiered across studios worldwide March 26.

