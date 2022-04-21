Cartel opens Coronado location

In March, the Arizona family-owned Cartel Roasting Co. opened a new location in heart of Phoenix’s historic Coronado neighborhood.

Housed inside a restored 1915 bungalow at 2205 N. 7th St., Cartel Coronado will offer a full menu of Cartel’s coffee beverages, alongside pastries and breakfast burritos.

“We’ve done our best to preserve as much of its original look by leaving intact the facade, the charming fireplace and many small details throughout,” said Cartel co-owner, Amy Silberschlag. “Our team has also worked hard to make some slight but meaningful changes to create a comfortable, welcoming environment for our guests. We look forward to joining and serving the amazing community in Coronado and around it.”

Founded in Tempe in 2007 with a single coffee cart, and still family-owned by Amy and Jason Silberschlag, Cartel is a top specialty coffee retailer and roastery in Arizona, and now has 11 locations across Arizona, California and Texas.

Cartel Coronado, open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily, features plenty of cozy nooks perfect for sipping and lounging inside the compact 1,217-sq.-ft. space. Guests can also kick back on the expansive front porch, or the spacious grounds filled with shade trees and seating areas.

For more information, visit www.cartelroasting.co.