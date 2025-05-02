A stretch of northbound Loop 101 in Scottsdale will be closed this weekend, May 2-5, for work on the widening project north of Shea Boulevard. Other weekend restrictions, including along Interstate 10, are scheduled for freeway improvement work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound Loop 101(Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 5) for widening project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via De Ventura and 90th Street also closed.

Detours : Alternate routes include using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound State Route 51 to reach Loop 101 in northeast Phoenix. Northbound Loop 101 traffic exiting at Shea Boulevard can detour west to northbound Scottsdale Road to reach Loop 101.

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to four lanes between State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and 32nd Street (I-10 right lanes closed) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 5) for pavement work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project . Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at 40th Street and the westbound off-ramp at 32nd Street closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed . Note : Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday. Plan on using alternate routes including the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street and westbound off-ramp at 24th Street. Note : University Drive closed in both directions at SR 143 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 5) for signal work. Detours will be in place.

(Hohokam Expressway) (I-10 right lanes closed) (May 5) for pavement work as part of the . . Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at McQueen Road and off-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (May 3) for bridge work as part of widening project. Westbound Loop 202 right lane closed between McQueen Road and Arizona Avenue. Detours : Consider using other nearby on- or off-ramps, including the westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at McQueen Road or westbound on-ramp at Alma School Road.

(Santan Freeway) (May 3) for bridge work as part of widening project.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

