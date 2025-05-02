This month, Grammy Award-winning Phoenix Chorale brings together a powerful mix of contemporary choral music that reflects the heart, history and hope of America in a concert of “American Voices.” Led by artistic director Christopher Gabbitas, the program features beautiful harmonies, bold new works and timeless traditions.

As the country heads towards its 250th anniversary in 2026, “American Voices” offers a musical reflection on the many influences that have shaped American culture. The concert features works by Frank Ticheli, Eric Whitacre, Aaron Copland and George Gershwin, alongside traditional spirituals and songs from the Shaker and Sacred Harp traditions – music that has helped define the American sound.

Concerts take place Saturday, May 3, at 3 p.m., at Camelback Bible Church and Sunday, May 4, at 3 p.m. at All Saints’ Episcopal Church. Tickets are on sale at www.phoenixchorale.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

