The Cultural Coalition invites residents to celebrate their beloved departed and experience the culture of the Southwest, Mexico and Latin America at its 13th annual Mikiztli: Día de los Muertos Phoenix Festival. The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road. The free family friendly event has expanded to offer audiences more cultural performances, art vendors, food trucks, and Mikiztli’s largest community altar or ofrenda.

Attendees of all ages will enjoy a day in the park full of mariachi music, ballet folklòrico performances, arts and crafts activities, delicious food, face painting, and art vendors. Arrive early to witness the traditional Danza Mexica ceremony and stay late to be part of the community sunset procession led by “Las Flacas,” the 8-foot-tall animated skeleton puppets, which starts a celebration dance party with live music.

Learn more at www.diadelosmuertosphx.com.