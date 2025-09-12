The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced a few closures scheduled this weekend (Sept. 12-15) for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways. Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map for more information about these and other planned restrictions:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and 7th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 14) for scheduled maintenance and inspection work. Westbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange west of 19th Avenue also closed . Southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack interchange closed. Detour : Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on northbound I-17 starting near Sky Harbor Airport and access westbound I-10 at the “Stack” north of Van Buren Street.

near Sky Harbor Airport (Sept. 14) for scheduled maintenance and inspection work. west of 19th Avenue . (Red Mountain Freeway) at the “Mini-Stack interchange closed. Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road in Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 15) for widening project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via De Ventura and 90th Street also closed. Detours : Consider alternate routes to avoid delays. Traffic exiting at Shea Boulevard can travel west to northbound Scottsdale Road to reach Loop 101. Note : Arizona Cardinals fans who normally use northbound Loop 101 to travel toward Glendale (Sunday game) should allow extra time and consider other routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound SR 51 to reach Loop 101 beyond the closure.

(Pima Freeway) in Scottsdale (Sept. 15) for widening project. Both Interstate 17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 13) for widening project. Detour : Consider using westbound Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive to 35th Avenue to reach westbound Loop 101.

(Agua Fria Freeway) (Sept. 13) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Cooper Road and eastbound off-ramp at Gilbert Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 14) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Arizona Avenue also closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 15) and westbound on-ramp at Val Vista Drive closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 14) . Detour: Plan on using other nearby ramps.

(Santan Freeway) (Sept. 14) for widening project. (Sept. 15) and (Sept. 14)

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.