The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is spreading the cheer heading into the holidays by announcing that no full closures are scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways for construction or maintenance work over the next three weekends – Dec. 20-23, Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-6.

While some freeway work is possible at times, including on weeknights, no major restrictions are planned.

In addition, no full closures along state highways outside the Phoenix area are planned between Dec. 23 and Jan. 6.

ADOT reminds drivers to focus on safe driving behaviors, including using seat belts, keeping speeds in check, staying alert and avoiding distractions. Never drive while impaired. If necessary, plan ahead to use a designated driver or ride service.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information.

