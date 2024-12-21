Adobe Bar and Grille has debuted a new, Southwest-inspired seasonal menu featuring the fresh ingredients and warm flavors of fall. Executive chef Jacob Ellis puts a creative twist on the Clubhouse restaurant’s traditional dishes, desserts and classic cocktails, with a fall/winter menu that highlights produce at the peak of its freshness and flavor.

From new starters such as the kabocha squash tart, crispy brussels sprouts, and beet & goat cheese salad to savory seasonal entrées such as the truffle chicken, pork Wellington, braised short rib, tagliatelle pomodoro, Biltmore bolognese and filet mignon, the new menu takes guests on a culinary adventure, capturing all of fall’s most flavorful produce like squash, pumpkin, brussels sprouts, charred carrots, beets and apples.

Showstoppers on the dessert menu include the spiced pumpkin tart and a smoked caramel apple cheesecake sure to warm the soul and delight the senses. Adobe Bar & Grille’s cocktail menu also has been given a seasonal makeover with autumn-inspired beverages complementing the restaurant’s traditional mainstays, and the addition of two new dessert cocktails – the Creamsicle and the Caramel Coffee Coupe – for the after-dinner drink set in search of the perfect sip while taking in the restaurant’s regular live entertainment.

An extensive wine list complements the menu, along with creative cocktails. The property boasts an abundance of outdoor patio and lawn seating along the Estates Course, where diners can enjoy iconic views unlike any other in Phoenix.

Adobe is located at the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club, 2400 Biltmore Estates. For reservations and information, visit www.adobebarandgrille.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

Share this: Facebook

X

