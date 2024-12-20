In November, the Phoenix Police Department announced that it added two new types of incidents to the online crime reporting tool: theft from business and graffiti. The changes took effect Nov. 1. The department said that the addition will save time for the community, businesses and police.

The online system will walk the reporting party through a series of questions to place the correct violation code with the online report. Once the online user submits their report, a follow-up email will be sent to the user after the report is accepted and sent to an officer for review. For theft from business, the follow-up email will include a link to upload pictures, videos and other store reports pertaining to the theft of business.

In a released statement, the department said, “This process will allow the business that has been victimized to report the theft more efficiently without wasting critical time waiting for an officer to arrive on scene.”

Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/police/policereport.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

Share this: Facebook

X

