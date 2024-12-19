In November, BLT Kitchens announced three winners for the company’s Entrepreneurship Grants with a $31,500 value award. The company said that the competition received “many amazing applications from local small businesses eager to receive support to launch their brands.”

The first-place winner is Glory Fraizer, owner of Classix Bartending LLC, who will receive one year of paid rent and storage space at BLT Kitchens. Additionally, she will get an exclusive mentorship package with professional support in branding, food services, public relations, marketing, permitting, licensing, sales strategies and more from experts, including BLT Kitchens co-owners, Kyle Hollenbeck and chef Tommy D’Ambrossio. Additional support will be provided by Baron Cox, Ryan Mitchell and Bran Johnson with BLT Kitchens, and Jen Pruett with Big Dill PR & Marketing.

Classix Bartending (www.classixbartending.com) is a private event dry-hire bar service where the clients provide the alcohol, and they provide everything else, like fresh mixers, cups, napkins, a pop-up bar, and the bartender. Fraizer saw a gap in the industry for mobile bartender services, the company said, adding that her 10 years of experience in hospitality, bartending and mixology have provided her with the foundation and skills to launch the Classix Bartending brand. She creates custom drinks for events and helps alleviate the stress that events can create.

“I am so excited and grateful for this incredible opportunity,” Fraizer said. “The amount of support I feel is overwhelming. I am a first-time business owner, and this process has been a huge learning experience. Winning this grant to help build Classix Bartending and knowing that others believe in my brand and what I am trying to do is amazing. Classix Bartending is about to take off! Using the new BLT Kitchen facilities means bartending more private events and expanding to develop more products and services. Thank you so much to the BLT Family.”

BLT Kitchens recently opened its third commercial kitchen location, this time in Glendale. The two other locations in Phoenix and Mesa have seen massive growth over the past three years with over 250 food business tenants utilizing the shared space to prep their products for food trucks, farmers’ market vendors, and restaurant/retail products.

To kick off the celebration of the third BLT Kitchen opening, the company launched an Entrepreneurship Grant program where three lucky businesses won an amazing opportunity for professional support to launch their food brands.

The second-place winner is Dr. Alexis McNeill, owner of Detox Desserts (www.detoxdesserts.com) and the third-place winner is Cesar Aguilera Navarro, owner of Holy Egg (www.holyeggaz.com). Both businesses will receive a rent credit and mentorship.

For more information, visit www.bltkitchens.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

