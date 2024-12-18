Montessori school hosts celebration

In November, Montessori Day Public Schools Chartered celebrated International Day with a flag parade, music, food and costume fest in addition to a book fair. Other events included the middle school’s “Street Law” visit to a downtown trial and to the George Washington Carver Center. Schoolwide planning took place for classroom “Friendsgiving” celebrations.

At their monthly community meeting, parents and staff learned that Montessori Day School again received an “A” grade from Arizona Department of Education, and enthusiasm was high as planning got underway for December’s Winter Program and Bazaar, scheduled for the Friday before winter break.

Montessori Day School is located at 9215 N. 14th St. For additional information, call 602-943-7672 or visit www.mdpsc.org.

Students receive recognition awards

In October, Brophy congratulated the students honored by the College Board’s National Recognition Program. The College Board states that it’s “a tangible way to recognize the academic achievements of rural/small town, African American/Black, Hispanic/ Latino, Indigenous/Native American and (new in 2024) first-generation students.”

National Hispanic/Latino Recognition Awards went to Ivan Loya, Gavin Carrasco, Michael Gonzales, Lucas Vargas, Martin Leyva Arredondo, Santiago Sanchez, Pablo Ceballos, Alfredo Perret, Jackson Parker, Andrew Lopez, Mael Huarcaya, Nathan Villavicencio, Alexander Motola, Caiden Cordova, Seth Stegman, Mateo Martinez, Michael Home and Johnathon Dominguez, Timothy Acosta, Asher Gomez, Max Verdiner and Stefano Wood.

The National African American/ Black Recognition Awards were presented to Lionel Franklin, Carter Henderson-Cole and Max Verdiner. And the National Indigenous/Native American Recognition Awards were presented to Christian Camarata and Cory Millikan.

National First-Generation Awards were presented to Timothy Acosta, Michael Gonzales, Martin Leyva Arredondo, Andrew Lopez, Ivan Loya, Kyle Quintana and Nathan Villavicencio.

Brophy team wins state golf championship

The Brophy College Prep golf team totaled 568 for a three-under-par total to post a 21-stroke win over second-place Perry (589) and third-place Millennium (598) to win the 2024 AIA Division I State Championship. Senior Dylan Boenning led the Broncos with a six-under-par 66 in the second round to finish second overall.

The Broncos won the state title for the second time in three years and 10th overall in school history, tied for the third-best total in state history.

The team’s win at state culminated in a dominating season, the school said. Brophy won eight dual matches, including the Brophy Rodeo in August and the Peaks Invitational last month in Flagstaff. The Broncos finished second at the Brophy Invitational.

MHP boys’ soccer makes history

In November, the Madison Highland Prep Heat boys soccer team made history, capturing their first-ever state championship title. The thrilling finale was against Snowflake High School, ranked #5 in the state for fall soccer. The school said that the championship was an intense, back-and-forth battle, ending 2-2 after regulation and two 10-minute overtimes.

As the tension mounted, the game headed to penalty kicks, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion. Diego Quiroba made the decisive penalty kick, advancing Madison Highland Prep to the lead. Goalkeeper Oliver Morlan then sealed the win with two crucial penalty kick saves, cementing his spot as a hero of the match. The team concluded their remarkable season with an impressive 10-0 record.

“Despite facing significant challenges, our journey was well worth it,” Head coach Jason Sellers said. “Ending on this note is fantastic!”

The victory marks a milestone achievement for the school, as its first-ever championship title in any sport. Led by a senior-heavy team of 11 talented players, notable standouts from the season include Voss Sellers with 28 goals and 19 assists, Corey Osborn with 14 goals and 10 assists, and goalkeeper, Oliver Morlan’s impressive average of less than one goal allowed per game.

The Madison Highland Prep community celebrated the team’s dedication, perseverance, and outstanding performance in recognizing this groundbreaking achievement.

Madison Highland Prep is a STEM-focused college-preparatory high school located at 1431 E. Campbell Ave. in Phoenix. For more information, contact the school office at 602-745-3800 or visit www.madisonhighlandprep.com.

Seniors earn Merit honors

Earlier this fall, 22 Brophy seniors were named National Merit Semifinalists and, more recently, 28 seniors were named National Merit Commended Students. Students earned National Merit recognition based on their performances on the 2023 Preliminary SAT (PSAT).

Approximately 34,000 seniors across the nation’s high schools received Commended Student recognition. Although Commended Students do not continue in the scholarship competition, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation notes that they “have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success.”

Bronco swimmers win 43rd state title

The Brophy College Prep swimming and diving team won the AIA Division I State Championship Nov. 9 with 417.5 points to defeat Pinnacle (324), Millennium (297), and Mountain View (272). The Broncos won two individual titles and recorded three top four relay finishes and 10 top-finishes in the finals on Saturday at Skyline Aquatic Center.

In addition, junior Mark Heffern won the 200y individual medley in 1:50.54, and sophomore Patrick Dunn took the 500y freestyle in 4:33.67. Heffern was also fourth in the 100 backstroke in 51.91, while Dunn placed seventh in the 200 freestyle in 1:43.88. Brophy has now won 43 state titles, winning their first since 2019.

Head coach Daren Brubaker was named the Division I Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Xavier donates more than 600,000 cans

Giving back to the community is a way of life for students at Xavier College Preparatory. In fact, the school says that each year students give over 30,000 hours doing volunteer work and community service as part of Xavier’s Christian Service Program. Many activities are designed by students when they see a need to fulfill.

Xavier’s National Honor Society (NHS) started its Canned Food Drive to benefit St. Vincent de Paul in the 1980s. The goal back then was 10,000 cans. Each year, Xavier breaks the record for food collected. This year the Xavier community donated over 600,000 cans for St. Vincent de Paul.

Together, the school community raised more than $60,000 in cash donations alone.

NHS President Maryam Al Qaderi said, “Participating in this annual Xavier tradition for over 40 years, is an opportunity I am forever grateful for. Seeing the impact and the passion of each Xavier student, faculty, staff and the entire community coming together to help give back and support St. Vincent De Paul is so inspiring. Every donation counts and makes a difference!”

Band teacher receives grant

Arizona School for the Arts (ASA) Band Director Dr. Thomas Breadon received a surprise visit in class from officials from Fiesta Bowl Charities, who presented him with a $2,500 Wishes for Teachers grant in November.

The Wishes for Teachers program, created in 2016 by the Fiesta Sports Foundation, was designed to support educators who often have to spend their own money to purchase certain items for their classrooms. Each year, nearly 500 teachers across Arizona are honored with a grant through a random lottery, but only four schools receive a surprise in-person visit.

Breadon plans to use the grant to purchase new music stand holders. ASA extends its gratitude to the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities for supporting teachers and recognizing the importance of education.

School honors alumni, looks to future

This fall, Saint Mary’s Catholic High School welcomed alumni, students and families to celebrate its 107th year as a school. Highlighting the festivities, the Class of 1974 celebrated its 50-year reunion, while the Class of 1994 and Class of 2004 commemorated their 30- and 20-year reunions, respectively. With thousands of graduates since its founding, the Saint Mary’s alumni community remains proud and dedicated, exemplifying the school’s enduring spirit and legacy.

October was filled with memories, connection, and shared school pride, bringing together generations of graduates who cherish their ties to Saint Mary’s Catholic High School. The school also was looking toward the future by welcoming 266 eighth graders to campus on Oct. 18 to learn about joining the tradition at the school’s annual eighth-grade day.

Saint Mary’s is located at 2524 N. 3rd St. For more information, visit www.smknights.org or contact the school’s office at 602-251-2500.

Academy prepares for future growth

Gateway Academy, a private school in Phoenix for students in grades six through 12, is investing more than $325,000 in capital improvements, launching a new state-of-the-art curriculum and hiring additional subject matter expert teachers to round out the advanced placement curriculum.

The school says that considering one in 36 children in the United States have autism, it is preparing for future growth. Founded in 2005, the school is set on 8.5 acres near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve and serves about 125 students who are considered “Twice Exceptional,” academically bright with high-functioning autism. The private tuition is free with Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.

The school has a two-story classroom building, full-size field, full-size gymnasium, playground, on-site therapy dog program and an on-site desert tortoise habitat, plus Mochi the Axolotl. Typical class size is 12-14 students. Students take multiple field trips a month and upperclassmen participate in dual-enrollment classes at Scottsdale Community College.

“Gateway Academy is the place where previously bullied and ostracized students finally find their tribe,” said Robin Sweet, Gateway Academy’s executive director, CEO and founder. “Students blossom academically and socially here. They attend prom, join a rock band, eat lunch with friends, participate on a basketball team, and feel comfortable in their own skin. Our new curriculum challenges students even further with more AP classes and more rigorous content. And our students thrive on the challenge.”

Gateway Academy is located at 3939 E. Shea Blvd. For additional information, call 480-998-1071 or visit www.gatewayacademy.us.

Preschool receives four-star rating

Phoenix Christian Preparatory School was recently notified by its accrediting organization, Quality First, that it has elevated the school’s preschool rating from two stars to four stars. School officials say that this accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and passion of the school’s preschool team.

Quality First is known for its rigorous evaluation process, and achieving a four-star rating is a clear indicator of a commitment to providing the highest standards of early childhood education. The rating signifies the quality of education and care that children receive at Phoenix Christian. First Things First funds Quality First to help early care and education providers improve the quality of their programs. Participating in Quality First is free for regulated child care centers, homes and preschool programs in Arizona.

The school extends congratulations to its preschool team.

Phoenix Christian Preparatory School serves children from infants (8 weeks) through the 12th grade. For more information, visit www.phoenixchristian.org/about. For more information about Quality First, visit https://www.qualityfirstaz.com.

Broncos make collegiate commitments

On Nov. 13, the Brophy Collegiate Commitment Signing Day ceremony, hosted by the Athletics Department, celebrated the nine student-athletes who committed to playing sports in college.

The Brophy baseball, basketball, golf, and lacrosse programs were represented with players to committing schools across the country, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington. The list includes Dylan Boenning, golf, Washington State University; Hastings Brislin, soccer (SC del Sol/MLS Next); Tufts University; Ryan Burbach, basketball, Cornell University; Josh Buse, lacrosse, Queens (N.C.) University; Ben Geist, lacrosse, Oberlin College; Jack Lafflam, baseball, University of Arizona; Benton Hickman, baseball, University of Arizona; Luke Wieskamp, basketball, Menlo College; Harrison Yu, lacrosse, Colorado College.

