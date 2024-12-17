Phoenix-based commercial bakery Strictly From Scratch is set to celebrate its 30-year anniversary in 2025. The company, which develops a vast range of sweet and savory breads and pastries for large-scale wholesale distribution, says that it has seen a lot of changes since launching in 1995.

What began as a distribution company quickly developed into a bakery, and today, Strictly From Scratch occupies 95,000 square feet, has 180 employees and is considered the “go to” company for everything and anything.

“We are the ‘go-to guys’ because we make great products. We strive for excellence and solid consistency in everything we do and we listen to our customers’ needs when it comes to products and budget,” said founder and owner Rudy DePaola. “Our motto is simple: Do what you do and do it well. We all make mistakes, but it’s how you react to those mistakes that matter.”

This mindset has driven DePaola’s success over the past three decades, and the company says it now has upwards of 800 clients and is one of the top 20 nationally and among the top three bakeries that supplies products to the airline industry.

From fresh local products to national distribution of frozen products in the likes of Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Albertson’s, Safeway and others, the bakery cranks out between five and eight semi-truckloads full of delicious bakery products every week, including a wide selection of breakfast products, bakery items, desserts and breads.

Even after three decades of quiet and continued success, DePaola says he is not sitting back on his laurels. Strictly From Scratch is launching an all-new line of dedicated Hispanic products that will soon be available in stores such as Food City, Bashas’ and more.

Learn more at www.sfscratch.com.

