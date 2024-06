Sunday, June 9, is National Kid’s Day, and The Vig is celebrating by offering one free kids’ meal per entrée purchased.

Items on the kid’s menu include sliders and fries, chicken strips, mac and cheese and salad. The special is available only on June 9 at all Vig locations.

In North Central, head to 8729 N. Central Ave. In Arcadia, find them at 4041 N. 40th Street. For additional information, visit www.thevig.us.