Farmers market offers treats for holidays

By Aleesha Singh

From fresh bread and cookies to homemade mantelpieces to knife sharpeners, the Uptown Farmers Market has everything you need for this holiday season.

The Uptown Farmers Market, located at the North Phoenix Baptist Church, allows you to support local vendors while browsing the large variety of products that they have to offer.

Bo Mostow, market manager of the Uptown Farmers Market, says that the market offers food, plant, kitchen and garden products. While the Uptown Farmers Market is a food-focused market, its organizers make sure that there is something for everyone.

“We save about ten booths every market for visiting artists, which we rotate through so there’s always a jeweler here or a clothing boutique gal,” Mostow said.

Like many other local businesses and markets, the Uptown Farmers Market had to greatly adapt because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is now celebrating a safe return. Yet, one pandemic-inspired portion of the market has remained during the transition back to normalcy –– home delivery. The market now offers refrigerated home delivery service or curbside pickup for those who don’t feel comfortable attending in person or simply don’t have the time.

“Order on the website by Wednesday at midnight and then we run home delivery and curbside all day Saturday during the market,” Mostow said.

Visit the Uptown Farmers Market in person every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5757 N. Central Ave. It normally is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays but will be closed on Dec. 4 and 18 due to city parades. The market will be open on Dec. 11 and every Wednesday this month. Check out the vendors and place your orders at https://uptownmarketaz.com.