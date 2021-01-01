Chompie’s opens bakery, coffee bar in North Central

A Chompie’s restaurant with a comprehensive bakery and a new, sister concept – Mokas Roastery – is open in North Central.

Chompie’s opened its location at 3212 E. Cactus Road last month with its New York-style market featuring fresh-baked bagels, breads and pastries. The restaurant’s barista bar offers Mokas Roastery coffee and a variety of specialty espresso drinks, cold brew and frozen coffee beverages. Guests also can order cocktails and sip their customized beverages from a Bloody Mary bar.

To learn more, visit www.chompies.com.