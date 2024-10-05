Visit Phoenix invites resident to join a dining experience unlike any other, hosted at downtown Phoenix’s The Abbey on Monroe, as it presents Outstanding in the Field, Thursday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m.

Originally a historic church, The Abbey was transformed after a devastating fire and decades-long restoration. It is now not only a venue with the perfect blend of history, charm and modern elegance, but a testament to resilience and beauty, much like the city it is found in. The venue will serve as a backdrop for James Beard Award-winning chef Rene Andrade of Bacanora and Huarachis, who will craft a meal that is as much a story as it is a feast.

“This isn’t just dinner – it’s an immersive journey through the land, celebrating local agriculture and the artistry of our homegrown chefs,” organizers said. “Every dish tells a story of sustainability, creativity and connection to the earth. If you miss this, you’re missing out on one of the most intimate, meaningful dining experiences Phoenix has ever seen. Don’t be the one hearing about it later.”

The Abbey on Monroe is located at 302 W. Monroe St. Tickets for the October event are $385. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://shop.outstandinginthefield.com/pages/2024tour.