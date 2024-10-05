Desert Christian Fellowship Church will host two fun, free community events this month.

A senior’s potluck is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. Christian illusionist Steven Ryan will perform amazing sleight of hand during the gathering, and attendees are invited to bring a favorite dish to share.

Families are invited to a safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating at the third annual Trunk or Treat event, Friday, Oct. 25, from 5-8 p.m. The event will offer fun for the whole family (including a bounce house), candy cars, food trucks, games and more.

Desert Christian Fellowship Church is located at 1445 W. Northern Ave. For additional information, visit https://desertchristianfellowship.com.