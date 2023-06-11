Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18, and if dining out is on the menu of family activities, here are some ways to treat Dad this month.

This Father’s Day at Over Easy, treat Dad to two go-to favorites, burgers and beer. For $20, Dad can score Over Easy’s Breakfast Burger stacked high with a six oz. beef patty, over easy egg, arugula, tomato, cheddar, American cheese and crispy onions on a toasted brioche bun paired with an ice-cold Four Peaks Brewing Co. ‘The Joy Bus Wow Wheat’ beer.

In the North Central area visit Over Easy at Phoenix Biltmore (2398 E Camelback Rd #101) or Phoenix – Arcadia (4730 E. Indian School Rd.). Learn more at www.eatatovereasy.com.

The VIG North Central and Arcadia is offering a Dad’s BBQ Plate on Father’s Day for $25. The meal includes smoked baby back ribs, pulled pork sliders, corn on the cob, creamy coleslaw and sweet potato fries. Dads can top off the meal with a hot fudge sundae, with vanilla, chocolate and caramel gelato, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and peanuts. Drink specials will include $5 Tito’s or Rose. For more information, visit www.thevig.us.

Chompie’s is celebrating the dads on Fathers’ Day, by treating them to a free dessert. When dining in at any Valley Chompie’s location Sunday, June 18, dads will receive a free mini slice of cake with their entrée purchase. Dads can choose from carrot, mousse, seven-layer or red velvet cake.

In Phoenix, stop by at 3212 E. Cactus Rd. For more information, call 602-710-2910 or visit www.chompies.com.

If Dad is looking for something a little different, Koibito Poke might fit the bill. On Father’s Day, dads who come in and show their Koibito Poke app on their phones will receive 50 percent off their bowl. The restaurant’s traditional Hawaiian poke bowls are made with the highest quality fish, the best toppings, and nine made-from-scratch sauces.

The Father’s Day offer valid for dine-in only. Discount valid for one bowl per person. The restaurant has four Valley locations. In Arcadia, check them out at 4280 E. Indian School Rd., Suite 108.

Visit www.koibitopoke.com or call 602-671-2445 for more information.