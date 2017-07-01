Free drinks for healthcare staff, first responders

Kaleidoscope Juice is saying “thank you” to first responders and healthcare workers as they are on the front lines helping people during the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is offering a free juice, smoothie or coffee to all of them when they show their badge at its locations at 1 N. First St. in Phoenix, as well as its Scottsdale and Gilbert locations. While restaurants in Phoenix have been ordered closed for dine-in services, Kaleidoscope and other eateries and coffee shops continue to offer drinks and food to-go and through their drive-thrus.

Kaleidoscope has two new smoothies on the menu. The Strawberry Shortcake smoothie has frozen strawberries, pitaya drizzle, ground flax, sprout living protein, cashew butter, vanilla and coconut milk. Try the Keto Cookies n’ Cream smoothie with frozen coconut meat, monkfruit, maple syrup, sprout living protein, cacao nibs, cacao powder, coconut butter, cinnamon and macadamia nut milk. Kaleidoscope Juice has healthy, fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, wellness shots, gluten-free snacks and other items.

To learn more, visit https://kaleidoscope.love.