Local organizations make beds for children

Children in the community will have beds to sleep on, thanks to support from the North Phoenix Kiwanis and Sleep In Heavenly Peace organizations.

The two groups recently built 70 bunk beds on a Saturday as there are more than 15,000 children in the Valley that do not have beds. That means they have had to sleep on floors, with their parents, with other siblings or find other sleeping arrangements.

Dozens of people came to put together the bunk beds, which will be given to children around the Valley. Volunteers from other agencies including Girl Scout troops, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Kiwanis High School KEY Clubs and other smaller groups helped to assemble the beds.

The bunk beds will come with mattresses, blankets, sheets, pillows, pillow cases and a stuffed animal for each family.