Rise Uptown Hotel is hosting its annual Holiday Makers Market Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents can check everyone off their list and shop for some handmade holiday goodies from local makers. Sip mimosas and Bloody Mary’s from Lylo, and snag permanent jewelry from LINK X LOU (appointments available at https://linktr.ee/linkxlou.phoenix).

Participating local vendors include Milky Candle Company, Form Floral, Jade & Clover, Mollz to the Wallz, Voyager Bake Shop, Modern Moon and Cisco Studio.

In addition, residents can enjoy a free yoga class on the lawn at 9 a.m. with desert mvmt.

Learn more at www.riseuptownhotel.com/events/holiday-makers-market.