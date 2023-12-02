The Uptown Farmers Market celebrated nine years at its Nov. 4 market, and this month, it is celebrating the holidays with three special markets.

Generally open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the winter months, the market will close Saturday, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16 for the APS Electric Light Parade and the Fiesta Bowl Parade. North Phoenix Baptist Church, which is located at 5757 N. Central Ave., serves as both a host to the market and a staging area for special events like the annual parades.

Shoppers will still have plenty of Saturday opportunities to peruse local goods for the holidays, however, with three special markets this month: a Holiday Market, Dec. 9, a Christmas Eve Market, Dec. 23 and a New Year’s Eve Market, Dec. 30.

Find additional information and a list of current vendors at www.uptownmarketaz.com.