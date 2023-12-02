Hello, North Central Neighbors!

December has arrived and with it the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, and given the addition of our newest residents and winter visitors, it is getting hectic out on the roads.

With traffic in mind, our cover stories focus on two aspects of transportation. There is a new petition circulating to retire the reverse lanes on 7th Avenue and 7th Street (the 7s), and it seems to be gaining traction. Also on the cover, we paid a visit to the new transit center at the former Metrocenter Mall as the city dedicated it in honor of the late Thelda Williams.

It is the season for festive celebration and you will find plenty of ways to get out with family and friends, join your neighbors and shop local in our Community section.

For this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice dropped by Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co. at 16th Street and Bethany to chat with the two Chris’ and share a little sparkle.

As always, you can catch up on other community, business, dining and school news, and explore our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month and beyond. And please continue to reach out with comments and suggestions.

Finally, as we close out 2023, we want to thank you for your continued support and readership. We hope that you enjoy our December issue, and wish you all a safe and joyous holiday season and fabulous New Year. — until next year, all our best!

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net