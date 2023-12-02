Families looking to celebrate the winter season and upcoming Christmas holiday are invited to join the Children’s Museum of Phoenix for Santa & Snow.

Held Dec. 2-3, the event will welcome residents to a magical weekend where youngsters can share their holiday wish with Santa, dance under snow flurries in the atrium and explore the Museum’s imaginative exhibits.

Santa visits will be available between 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Snow flurries will fall every 30 minutes throughout the day. The activities are free with paid Museum admission of $17 per person.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located at 215 N. 7th St. For additional information, call 602-253-0501 or visit www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.