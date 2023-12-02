Christown Spectrum invites the community to visit the center for a month full of family-friendly holiday activities.

In December, check out the Christown Cringle and Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen experience from noon to 3 p.m. on three weekends, Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17. These whimsical and charming events will include an interactive Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, a Be Merry Elves Storytime, a holiday craft, playful photo backdrops, live music and appearances by beloved holiday characters, including Mrs. Claus, Peppermint Patty, the Friendly Grinch, a festive stilt walker, Frosty, Elf on the Shelf, Elsa and a Christmas Mouse; holiday character visits take place on varying dates.

The first 75 children who bring a canned good to each Saturday Christown Cringle event will receive a $5 gift card to Harkins Theatres (while supplies last); canned goods will benefit the Phoenix St. Mary’s Food Bank. And on each of the Christown Cringle Sundays (Dec. 3, 10 and 17), from noon to 3 p.m., the center will also host Mariachi Sundays with live music, Santa’s arrival and photos.

One of the highlights of every holiday season is children sharing their wish lists and taking keepsake photos with Santa. At Christown Spectrum, the merriment began when Santa arrived on Black Friday, and continues through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. To see Santa’s hours or register for a photo session, visit www.thesantapeople.com/christownspectrumsantaclaus.

The holiday events and experiences are free and open to the public, other than Santa photos, no pre-registration is required.

To learn more, visit https://christownspectrum.shopkimco.com/events.