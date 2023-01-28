Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) raised more than $300,000 at its annual Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon. Held in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the Jan. 6 event raised funds that will be used to impact and support the lives of more than 40,000 individuals throughout Maricopa County.

“Because of the generosity and commitment of our donors, lives will be transformed now and into the future,” said JFCS CEO Dr. Lorrie Henderson.

The signature event, chaired by Allan and Carol Kern, featured Mi-Ai Parrish, former Arizona Republic publisher, as keynote speaker. The current professor of Media Innovation and Leadership at Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University spoke about the interplay and culpability of media and messaging with antisemitism.

More information about JFCS is available at www.jfcsaz.org.