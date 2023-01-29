What is it like to be in the doghouse? Sixteen professional design/build teams, comprised of local architects, interior designers and home builders, have imagined just that as they created unique shelters for pups to auction during the ninth annual Design for Dogs event, which benefits the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL),

The teams have been commissioned to design, build and donate a swanky pet palace to the Design for Dogs event, Friday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 9 p.m., where the homes will be auctioned off and the teams will compete for “Best in Show.” The money raised at this event helps AAWL put a roof over more than 4,000 homeless pets’ heads every year, and will fund life-saving programs, including low-vaccine clinics, rural rescue efforts, and a community vet clinic. AAWL is the state’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter.

In addition to walking the Facings of America showroom filled with dog houses, ticket holders receive a ticket redeemable for two drinks provided by local vendors. The night will also include music, adoptable dogs looking for some ear scratches, raffle prizes and plenty of puppy kisses. The custom doghouses will be judged by a panel of notable names in the Valley including, Feras Irikat, the director of design and marketing for Lunada Bay Tile.

Design for Dogs tickets are $55, general admission, or $100 for two, and are available via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/design-for-dogs-2023-tickets-438753231727. For additional information about AAWL, visit www.aawl.org.