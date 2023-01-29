To reach more new parents, Arizona’s early childhood agency, First Things First (FTF) has updated its online guide filled with information and new resources for parents-to-be.

The AZ New Parent Guide, available on the FirstThingsFirst.org website, is intended to help families meet the challenges of being a new parent and support their baby’s healthy development and learning. Available online in English and Spanish, it covers a variety of important topics, including pregnancy, feeding, safety, the first few weeks at home with a newborn and more.

FTF encourages soon-to-be parents to use the time during pregnancy to learn more about how their child will develop, how to care for them in their first weeks and months, and how they can help them learn and grow. The AZ New Parent Guide is a reminder that all parents need help sometimes.

Parents to-be often look to their experienced friends and their own parents and family members for advice. But as more and more parents have grown up with technology from an early age, they also expect to find information at their fingertips.

Everything from having a healthy pregnancy, preparing to give birth, the first six months with your newborn — it is all in the guide. To find the AZ New Parent Guide and more parent resources for those with babies, toddlers and preschoolers, visit www.firstthingsfirst.org, under the “For Parents” tab.