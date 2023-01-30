Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona announced in January that the Nina Mason Pulliam Trust has donated $125,000 to help expand the organization’s programming to foster and kinship families.

Up until now, Free Arts has provided programming for children in foster care group homes and emergency shelters, but thanks to the grant, the Free Arts Family Program can now help parents understand trauma informed care and develop artistic tools to help the child and guardian bond.

The nonprofit, which was founded in 1993, said that, with over 14,000 children in foster care in Arizona, the grant-based extension of the program will help children safely express themselves through the arts while building transferable life skills, creating self-efficacy, and building resilience in a physically, emotionally, and psychologically safe environment.

“Our staff and volunteers receive training that provides the base knowledge needed to safely interact with children who have experienced trauma due to abuse, neglect and homelessness,” said Free Arts executive director Alicia Sutton Campbell. “We also implement trauma-informed best practices into the design of our programs to ensure a sense of safety and comfort. This new program will expand our reach to parents and caregivers who can implement these skills as they build relationships in their homes.”

Upcoming programs will include Family Empowerment Nights and Professional Artist Series designed to promote healing, peace, and harmony in the family unit. Foster or kinship parents who want more information may contact Erina Sanchez at esanchez@freeartsaaz.org or 602-258-8100, Ext. 920.

Learn more about the nonprofit at www.freeartsaz.org.