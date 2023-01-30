The fifth annual Worldwide Women’s Film Festival (WWFF) will be held Feb. 17–19, showcasing films that feature a woman in at least one key creative role: writer, producer, director, cinematographer, editor or composer.

Out of 132 films submitted, the festival will showcase 45 films, which will run the gamut, from features, shorts, documentaries, sci-fi and web series. In addition, WWFF strives for inclusiveness and diversity and balance of gender, race, film positions and more.

The 2023 festival will once again be held at the Harkins Theatres Shea 14 , 7354 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale. For more information and updates, visit the festival’s website at www.wwfilmfestival.org.