In January, Pita Jungle launched its new Seasonal Kitchen Crafts Menu, “Med Meets Mexico.” The company says that the dishes inspired by the new year with a healthful commitment to foods.

The new menu features a variety of Mediterranean-inspired dishes with light, fresh and unprocessed ingredients inspired by the flavors of the Southwest. The menu is available through April at participating Pita Jungle locations for dine-in, carry out and delivery.

The new seasonal dishes include Lemon Chicken Rice Soup, Labneh Dip Mezze Veggies & Chips, Salmon or Shrimp Taco, Mediterranean Ceviche, The Amazing [Hummus and Chicken] Pita, Wood-Fired Gluten-Free Enchilada and more.

For more information on Pita Jungle, visit www.pitajungle.com.