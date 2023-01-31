The Shrimp Taco includes cabbage-kale super greens, honey chipotle-tahini, avocado-lime labneh crema, on a white corn tortilla with pickled onions, green onions and fresh jalapenos. Options include salmon or go vegetarian with falafel (submitted photo).

In January, Pita Jungle launched its new Seasonal Kitchen Crafts Menu, “Med Meets Mexico.” The company says that the dishes inspired by the new year with a healthful commitment to foods.

The new menu features a variety of Mediterranean-inspired dishes with light, fresh and unprocessed ingredients inspired by the flavors of the Southwest. The menu is available through April at participating Pita Jungle locations for dine-in, carry out and delivery.

The new seasonal dishes include Lemon Chicken Rice Soup, Labneh Dip Mezze Veggies & Chips, Salmon or Shrimp Taco, Mediterranean Ceviche, The Amazing [Hummus and Chicken] Pita, Wood-Fired Gluten-Free Enchilada and more.

