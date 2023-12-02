Members of the business community are invited to join members of the Greater Phoenix Chamber and Valley Young Professionals for a holiday mixer Monday, Dec. 4. Everyone is welcome for a festive evening full of tidings and good cheer.

The annual Holiday Celebration & Mixer will be hosted by Thirsty Lion at Desert Ridge Marketplace from 4:30-7 p.m. The evening will feature a no-host bar, complimentary appetizers, the chance to connect with new friends, and the chance to win a door prize.

The Chamber’s Valley Young Professionals will support UMOM New Day Centers by collecting donations during the event. UMOM provides shelter, supportive services, and affordable housing that builds programs around a simple formula: jobs + housing = ending homelessness. From emergency shelter to affordable housing, UMOM offers a full slate of vital services.

The nonprofit has a range of needed items, including shampoo and conditioner, furniture, body wash, toilet paper, and paper towels. Find donation details at www.umom.org/donate-items.

The cost of the holiday mixer is $25 for non-members; free for members. Thirsty Lion – Desert Ridge Marketplace is located at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Unit 6. To register for the event, visit www.phoenixchamber.com and click on the “Events” link. For additional information, call 602-495-2195.