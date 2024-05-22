This summer, the Valley’s younger residents are invited to ditch the devices and head to Camp Hubbard for a variety of activities. The co-ed day camp is geared towards children ages 4-and-a-half to 14, and offers everything from indoor sports to games and activities galore.

Children of all skill levels are welcome, with programs introducing them to new sports and activities while keeping the vibe fun and inclusive. Every week brings a new theme, sparking creativity and fun activities all around. And on “Fun Friday,” campers go all out with themed dress-ups and special events.

All Camp Hubbard staff are all certified in first aid and CPR, and the organization says it maintains rigorous background checks and drug tests, adding, “Our team is passionate and well-trained, with many returning year after year.”

Camp Hubbard runs from May 28 to Aug. 2 at three Valley locations in Phoenix, Arcadia, and Scottsdale all offering half-day and full-day options, as well as extended day options. Prices start at $325/week for half day and $395/week for full day, with sibling discounts available. Registration includes a camper T-shirt, lunch for full-day campers, and daily snacks.

For information and to sign up, call 602-786-6789 or visit www.camphubbardaz.com.