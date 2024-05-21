For the first time since its opening last year, Quartz has introduced new, elaborate cocktails at The Cave, its immersive concept within a concept cocktail experience. The menu is inspired by deserts around the world and includes exotic concoctions such as The City of Dreams — a take on the classic Millionaire Cocktail and inspired by India’s Thar Desert, Tabernas Tajine — a blending of Moroccan and Spanish cultures inspired by the Tabernas Desert in southern Spain, and Dumbo’s Delirium — a far-out version of a Cosmo Cocktail with flavors from the Namib Desert in Southern Africa.

Quartz is located at 341 W. Van Buren St., Suite B. For additional information, call 602-385-0299 or visit www.quartzphx.com.