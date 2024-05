CenterWell’s Senior Appreciation Open House events offer the opportunity for older residents to play trivia and get to know their local clinic. At the Alhambra location, 702 W. Camelback Road, the next event will be held Friday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees will be taken on an exclusive tour of the primary care clinic, enjoy light refreshments, and have a chance to win prizes.

To reserve a spot, call 480-808-9215. For additional information, visit www.centerwellprimarycare.com.