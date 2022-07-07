Duet needs summer volunteers

The arrival of the hotter summer month also marks the departure of many who help serve Valley homebound adults, and one organization is looking for residents to fill the gap.

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging pairs volunteers with adults who can no longer drive, affectionately referred to as “neighbors,” and provide vital services such as grocery shopping and rides to medical appointments. The organization is putting out the call for volunteers to help this summer in three ways.

Virtual shoppers: While many neighbors are willing to purchase groceries online, they need assistance. For neighbors who cannot be transported to the grocery store or for those waiting to be matched with a volunteer, virtual shopping is an ideal solution. So, those who are tech savvy, taking orders over the phone is an easy way to assist.

Substitute shoppers: Volunteers are needed to fill in for those who are on vacation so that neighbors can have access to the most basic of needs — food.

Drivers: Those who don’t have time to take a neighbor grocery shopping still can help by picking up and delivering a grocery order already placed by a virtual shopper. This not only provides the neighbor with their food, but it also saves them from paying a delivery fee.

The first step to becoming a Duet volunteer is to attend an orientation. There will be an orientation at Duet’s Phoenix office July 12, 2–4 p.m. Additional orientations are offered throughout the Valley. Contact Duet to RSVP for an orientation at 602-274-5022. For additional information, visit www.duetaz.org.