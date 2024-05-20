The arrival of Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27, brings the opening of city pools, with the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department opening 17 locations. Sixteen of those pools will be open for the entire season, June 1-July 28 (closed on Fridays), two others will be open for most of the regular season.

In addition, Parks announced that eight pools, Cortez, Encanto, Maryvale, Paradise Valley, Pecos, Perry, Roosevelt and Sunnyslope, will be open on weekends through Labor Day. Open dates are Aug. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 and Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

Youth ages 17 and younger will receive free admission to swim at select Kool Kids pools. Adults can swim for $3 and seniors for $1 (age 60 and older). Kool Kids pools are Cielito, Coronado, David C. Uribe, Deer Valley, Encanto, El Prado, Falcon, Harmon, Madison, Maryvale, Perry, Roosevelt, Starlight, Sunnyslope and Washington.

Beyond open swim, residents can take part in swim lessons for youth and adults, Jr. Lifeguard and Lifeguard Academy programs, for those who may be interested in becoming future lifeguards, water exercise classes and swim team activities.

For details on hours, locations, program registration and more, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/pools/programs.