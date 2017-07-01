Coronavirus puts hold on pet adoptions

The Arizona Humane Society, in response to the COVID-19, has closed adoptions of cats, dogs and other companion animals for the time being. It is still open but has shifted to a foster-only model for pets that did not get adopted prior to the outbreak. AHS is still open and taking in and caring for sick, injured and abused pets, as well as emergency owner surrenders.

Volunteers have stopped coming into the shelter but you can still visit azhumane.org/foster to become a Foster Hero to a pet in need or donate to the organization at azhumane.org/shelterwishlist.